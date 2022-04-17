Castellanos pitched four innings, allowing no runs on one hit and three walks while striking out one in a 5-0 loss Sunday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.

Castellanos started for the first time this season. He struggled with his command, throwing only 38 of 71 pitches for strikes, but was still able to hold the Mets scoreless. The 24-year-old started seven games last year for Arizona but Caleb Smith was given the fifth starter spot in the rotation to begin this season. He is scheduled to start against the Mets again on Friday in Arizona.