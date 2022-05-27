Castellanos (3-2) took the loss during Thursday's 14-1 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing six runs on 10 hits and one walk with one strikeout in four innings.

Castellanos served up two runs on three hits in the first inning and four more on six baserunners in the second, though he was able to limit the damage over the next two frames. Prior to Thursday's start, the 24-year-old owned a 3.32 ERA in 21.2 innings across four May starts with an average of 4.5 strikeouts per turn but was only able to manage one whiff and four swinging strikes on 96 pitches against Los Angeles. Castellanos will look to get back on track next week against Atlanta.