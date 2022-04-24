Castellanos was placed on the paternity list Sunday.
Castellanos picked up the win Saturday against the Mets after allowing two runs over five innings, and he'll now step away from the team for a few days to be with his family. The right-hander should return before his next turn through the rotation, which currently lines up for Thursday in St. Louis.
