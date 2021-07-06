Castellanos will start Wednesday against the Rockies, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Castellanos has allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks across two relief appearances since being recalled June 28. He tossed four innings in his last outing with Reno on June 25, so he should be eligible to provide multiple innings Wednesday. That being said, he seems like a long shot to qualify for a potential win.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Recalled by Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Returns to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Back in big leagues•
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Sent down Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Recalled by Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Sent to Triple-A•