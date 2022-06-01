Castellanos allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings versus Atlanta on Tuesday. He did not factor in the decision.

Castellanos left the game with the Diamondbacks down 5-2, but they ultimately rallied to win in the 10th inning, getting the starter off the hook. This was the second consecutive start where Castellanos failed to complete five innings, though his other start in that stretch was against the Dodgers. The 24-year-old right-hander owns a 5.68 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 32:12 K:BB across 44.1 innings in 11 appearances (nine starts). He lines up for a road start in Cincinnati next week.