The Diamondbacks optioned Castellanos to Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

Castellanos was selected to the active roster Thursday, and he will now head back to the minors after giving up five earned runs in 2.1 innings during Friday's loss. He'll remain on the 40-man roster as he heads back to Triple-A, but the D-backs will likely be hesitant to call him back up to the majors based on his poor performance. Scott McGough will come up from Reno to fill the open bullpen spot.