The Diamondbacks optioned Castellanos to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Castellanos, who made his first career start Wednesday, has a 2.30 ERA and 12:7 K:BB in 15.2 big-league innings this season. Given his solid performance, it would not be surprising to see him recalled at some point later in 2021 for some added depth in the rotation or bullpen.
