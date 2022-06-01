Castellanos was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow strain Wednesday.

Castellanos has struggled over his last two outings, as he gave up 11 runs on 17 hits and three walks while striking out six in 8.2 innings during that time. He's apparently dealing with an elbow injury that will force him to miss at least a few turns through the rotation. It's not yet clear whether the right-hander will be forced to miss more than the minimum of 15 days, but Caleb Smith will likely be in the mix to fill in as a starter. Left-hander Paul Fry was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.