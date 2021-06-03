Castellanos was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Thursday.
Castellanos was unable to break camp with the Diamondbacks to begin the season, but he'll join the major-league club after left-hander Madison Bumgarner (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday. Castellanos is expected to pitch out of the bullpen in the near future, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
