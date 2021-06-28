Castellanos was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Monday.
Castellanos was sent down Friday, but he'll return to the major-league roster after Ketel Marte (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list. The right-hander has made five appearances for the Diamondbacks this year, and he's posted a 3.24 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 8.1 innings.
