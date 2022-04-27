Castellanos was reinstated from the paternity list Wednesday.
Castellanos had been on the paternity list since Sunday, but he'll rejoin the team prior to Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers. The Diamondbacks haven't yet announced a starter for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, but Castellanos is a strong candidate to take the mound since he last pitched in Saturday's win over the Mets.
