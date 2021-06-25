Castellanos was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Castellanos was called up by Arizona on Friday, but he didn't make any appearances across the last several days. The right-hander has posted a 3.24 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 8.1 innings across five relief appearances with the Diamondbacks this year but will now return to the minors after right-hander Matt Peacock was reinstated from the bereavement list in a corresponding move.

