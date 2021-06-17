Castellanos was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday.
Castellanos spent two weeks with the major-league club and posted a 3.24 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 8.1 innings across five relief appearances. He'll now return to the minors after Zac Gallen (elbow) was reinstated from the injured list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Recalled by Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Arrives at camp•
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Dealing with visa issues•
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Claimed by Diamondbacks•
-
Astros' Humberto Castellanos: Designated for assignment•