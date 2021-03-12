Castellanos was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
The right-hander was claimed off waivers by the Diamondbacks in January but won't crack the Opening Day roster. Castellanos appeared in eight games for the Astros last season and had a 6.75 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB over 10.2 innings.
