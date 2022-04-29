Castellanos (1-1) allowed five runs on five hits and one walk over two innings to take the loss against St. Louis on Thursday.

Castellanos entered the contest with a tidy 3.00 ERA over 12 innings on the season, but that number ballooned to 5.79 after the Cardinals pummeled him with singles Thursday. None of the hits against the right-hander went for extra bases, and three of the runs he allowed came on sacrifice flies, but Castellanos simply permitted too many baserunners to last long in the contest. He'll look for better results in his next start, which is tentatively slated to come in Miami early next week.