Castellanos (1-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Mets, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over five innings while striking out five.

It was a tidy performance from the right-hander, who tossed 53 of 69 pitches for strikes before exiting. Castellanos has looked good in his two starts, posting a 2.00 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over nine innings, but his 6:4 K:BB indicate he's been more lucky than dominant. Still, the Diamondbacks will likely keep him in the rotation as long as he's getting results.