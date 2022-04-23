Castellanos is the scheduled starter Saturday against the Mets, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports.

Castellanos is filling in as the fifth starter for a second consecutive turn of the rotation, although Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo stopped short of referring to the right-hander as a permanent starter. He fired four scoreless innings against the Mets last weekend, giving up one hit and three walks while striking out one.

