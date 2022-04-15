Castellanos will start Sunday's game against the Mets, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
Castellanos' first two appearances of the season came out of the bullpen, and he allowed two runs in three innings. The right-hander made 14 appearances (seven starts) for Arizona was year and posted a 4.93 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 45.2 innings. Caleb Smith will pitch out of the bullpen for now but will likely be an option to reclaim a starting role if Castellanos struggles.
