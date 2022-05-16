Castellanos didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Cubs, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with five strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

Castellanos served up long balls to Rafael Ortega and Patrick Wisdom to leadoff the first and second innings, but was able to limit the scoring threats otherwise. Excluding a poor start on April 28 against St. Louis, the 24-year-old has surrendered nine runs in 28.1 innings -- good for an impressive 2.81 ERA -- though he's yet to go six innings in any start. Castellanos is slated for a rematch with Chicago next weekend.