Mejia (visa issues) arrived at camp and participated in Saturday's workout, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Mejia made his MLB debut last season for Miami despite never appearing above High-A while in the Marlins organization. He's expected to to pitch in the minors for the Diamondbacks, who acquired him as part of a package from Miami in the Starling Marte deal.
