Mejia was traded from Miami to Arizona along with Caleb Smith and another unnamed player in exchange for Starling Marte, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Mejia was a bit of a late bloomer, as he was added to Miami's 40-man roster this past offseason despite the fact he had not pitched above High-A. He logged earned run averages below 2.30 at Low-A and High-A last year and has a 5.40 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB in 10 innings (three appearances) in the majors this season. The Diamondbacks will likely assign him to Double-A or Triple-A in 2021.