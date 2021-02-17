Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that Mejia won't be available for the start of spring training due to visa issues, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Along with Mejia, fellow international players Humberto Castellanos and Carlos Navas will also be delayed arrivals to camp while awaiting clearance to travel to North America. Mejia was acquired from the Marlins in the offseason after giving up six runs in 10 innings over three appearances in his inaugural MLB campaign in 2020.