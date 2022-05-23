Kennedy (3-3) lost Sunday's decision to the Cubs, allowing two runs on three hits and failing to get an out in a 5-4 loss.

Kennedy was called on to protect a one run lead, but the Cubs launched a pair of solo home runs off him. He entered the contest having allowed just one run over the previous 11 innings, but this could be a case where an outing like this was waiting to happen. Kennedy had allowed 18 hits and nine walks over 18.1 innings prior to Sunday's outing. Plus, his batted-ball data suggested opponents should be doing better against him. The reliever is bottom seven percent in average exit velocity, bottom 10 percent in hard-hit rate, bottom 12 percent in expected batting average and bottom 12 percent in chase rate.