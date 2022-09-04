Kennedy was tagged with a blown save against Milwaukee on Saturday as a result of giving up one run on one hit in one inning.

Kennedy was summoned to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning, but he served up a game-tying solo homer to Rowdy Tellez. The long ball marked the first run Kennedy has given up over five appearances since Aug. 16. Kennedy has converted 10 of 15 save chances this season while Mark Melancon is 17-for-20 in such opportunities.