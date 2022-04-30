Kennedy struck out one over a scoreless ninth inning in Friday's 6-2 win over St. Louis.
Kennedy shut the door on the Cardinals with a 1-2-3 inning in what had been a save situation until the Diamondbacks made it a four-run game in the eighth. With closer Mark Melancon on the COVID-19-related injury list, Kennedy was warming in the eighth before his mates negated the potential save. This was the right-hander's first clean inning over his last six appearances.
