The Diamondbacks reinstated Kennedy (calf) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Arizona designated starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel for assignment to clear room on the active roster for Kennedy, who spent the minimum amount of time on the shelf due to right calf inflammation. Now that he's healthy again, Kennedy should represent the top threat to poach saves from Mark Melancon, who has converted 13 of his 15 save chances to date but owns poor overall ratios (5.12 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 9.2 K-BB%) for the season.
