Kennedy could be next up for saves as the Diamondbacks will go with a closer-by-committee approach going forward, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

The veteran righty has a 2.25 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 17 strikeouts, one win and two saves in 16 innings since May 24. Mark Melancon, who entered the year as the closer, is 3-10 with a 4.66 ERA on the season. Joe Mantiply and Kyle Nelson are potential challengers to Kennedy in the ninth inning.