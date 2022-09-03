Kennedy allowed a hit and no walks while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save during Friday's win over the Brewers.

The Diamondbacks haven't had many save situations over the last few weeks since they've had some high-scoring matchups, but Kennedy was called upon during Friday's low-scoring game, and he picked up his 10th save of the year. The right-hander was charged with a blown save gave up two runs in two-thirds of an inning against the Giants on Aug. 16, but he's tossed 3.1 scoreless innings over four appearances since then. Both Kennedy and Mark Melancon should remain in the mix for save chances over the final month of the regular season.