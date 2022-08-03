Kennedy picked up the save Tuesday in Cleveland, striking out the side in the ninth inning of a 6-3 victory.

Kennedy made quick work of the final three spots in Cleveland's lineup, needing 14 pitches to punch out all three batters. It was his fifth save of the season and first since June 9. Mark Melancon took the loss Sunday and Monday and may have just been given a day of rest, leading to Kennedy's save chance. With Melancon's recent struggles and 4.66 ERA for the season, it wouldn't be surprising if Kennedy receives a few more save opportunities over the last two months.