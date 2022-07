Kennedy exited Sunday's game against the Rockies in the bottom of the eighth inning due to an apparent right knee injury, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Kennedy forced a flyout to begin the bottom of the eighth inning, but he was visited by a trainer who appeared to be looking at his right knee. While the nature and severity of the issue aren't yet clear, the right-hander was replaced by Noe Ramirez following the visit by the trainer.