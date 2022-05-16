Kennedy (2-2) was credited with Sunday's loss, allowing one run on two hits while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning against the Cubs.

Kennedy entered a tied game in the top of the ninth -- manager Torey Lovullo said after the game that closer Mark Melancon was not available after pitching three of the last four days, per Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic. The manager has not been shy to use Melancon in tied games, but the pitcher suffered a couple of meltdowns last week when pitching in such a situation. Additionally, Lovullo said the team is still discussing Melancon's continued use as the closer. Should there be any change, Kennedy is the likely replacement.