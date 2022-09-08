Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said the team's closer situation is "fluid," after Kennedy blew two consecutive save opportunities, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Kennedy gave up two runs in the ninth inning of a 6-5 loss to the Padres on Tuesday after allowing a game-tying home run in ninth against Milwaukee on Saturday. The manager would not commit to using Kennedy if a save chance arose Wednesday (one did not). "It's a fluid situation right now," Lovullo said. "We're still talking through that. My job is to help this team win baseball games and I'm going to make the best decision moving forward to help us do that." Lovullo has other veteran options to close games, but Mark Melancon (9.95 ERA last eight games) and Joe Mantiply (12.71 ERA last eight games) have both struggled the last few weeks.