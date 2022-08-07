Kennedy (4-5) took the loss during Saturday's 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Rockies, allowing one run on one hit with one strikeout in one inning.

Manager Torey Lovullo turned to the right-hander to pitch the ninth inning of a tie game and Kennedy surrendered a one-out Ryan McMahon solo home run to fall in line for the loss. The 37-year-old tossed eight pitches during Friday's save but was still able to fire 13 of 18 pitches for strikes Saturday. Kennedy had fired 5.2 scoreless innings prior to Saturday's hiccup and still features a solid 3.22 ERA across 36.1 innings this season. He's expected to feature as part of Arizona's closer committee after Mark Melancon was removed from the role.