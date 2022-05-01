Kennedy is unlikely to pitch Sunday after appearing in four of the last five games, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Kennedy has two wins, a save and closed out a win during that four-game stretch, and manager Torey Lovullo acknowledged the 32-year-old right-hander was tired while saving Saturday's win over St. Louis. He's filling in at closer while Mark Melancon (undisclosed) is unavailable. If a closer is needed Sunday, there is not a clear candidate, so matchups would most likely dictate Lovullo's late-game deployment of relievers.