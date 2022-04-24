Kennedy allowed one hit and struck out two over a scoreless eighth inning in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Mets.

Kennedy held the lead in the eighth before Joe Mantiply finished off the Mets for his first save. With closer Mark Melancon unavailable after appearing in the previous two games, it would be nature to assume Kennedy would gobble up any save chance, but that was not the case. Per Steve Gilbert of MLB.com, matchups determined bullpen roles Saturday. Kennedy faced the heart of New York's order, while the left-handed Mantiply entered for the ninth against three scheduled lefty batters.