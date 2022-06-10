Kennedy saved Thursday's game, but Mark Melancon remains Arizona's closer, the Arizona Republic reports.
Melancon asked to pitch an inning, because he hadn't pitched since last Saturday in Pittsburgh. With Arizona trailing 3-1 in the eighth inning, there was no guarantee of a ninth inning, so manager Torey Lovullo brought in his usual closer to pitch the eighth. After Arizona plated four runs in the top of the ninth and grabbed a two-run lead, Kennedy was summoned for the ninth to close out the game. There is no change in Arizona's closing situation.