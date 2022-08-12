Arizona manager Torey Lovullo stopped short of labeling Kennedy the team's closer, but he'll be a "starting point" for the manager when considering which reliever gets a save opportunity, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. "I don't want to say that Ian is the full-time closer," Lovullo said. "But it'll always be a starting point for me when he's available and it's good matchups."

Lovullo didn't mention Mark Melancon, but he remains in the mix on days when Kennedy isn't available and right-handed hitters are due up. Against lefties, the manager said he would consider Joe Mantiply to close.