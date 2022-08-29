Kennedy gave up one hit and one walk while striking out two over one scoreless inning to earn the save in a 3-2 victory over the White Sox on Sunday.

Kennedy put a couple of men on while clinging to a one-run lead with only one out, but he dug deep and managed two swinging strikeouts to end the game and notch his ninth save of the season. There aren't many saves to come by in Arizona, but Kennedy continues to receive his fair share of the opportunities alongside Mark Melancon. Kennedy has posted a respectable 3.19 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 42.1 innings this season.