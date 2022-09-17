Kennedy allowed four runs on five hits in two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 12-3 loss to the Padres.
Kennedy entered a low-leverage situation with the Diamondbacks trailing 7-1 and allowed runs for a fourth consecutive outing. He was removed from being the sole closer after blowing two saves last week and has allowed seven runs on seven hits without striking out a batter in two appearances since.
