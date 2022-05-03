Kennedy allowed one hit and issued one walk in a scoreless inning Monday while earning a save over the Marlins.
Kennedy found himself with a pair of runners on base and two outs but escaped the jam to finish off the 5-4 win. He's now earned a save in two straight appearances and he's allowed just one run over his last six frames. The veteran righty will move back to a setup role once Mark Melancon (undisclosed) returns to action.
