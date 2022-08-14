Kennedy saved Sunday's 7-4 win against the Rockies, walking one while recording one strikeout in the ninth inning.

Pitching for the second time in two days, Kennedy was brought in for the ninth inning of a three-run game and was forced to work harder than expected after an error on a potentially game-ending double play brought the tying run to the plate. The 37-year-old proceeded to induce a deep C.J. Cron lineout and struck out Elehuris Montero to close out the victory. Kennedy has now converted four saves this month and lowered his ERA to 2.97 with the successful appearance.