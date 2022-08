Kennedy struck out one batter and issued a walk while earning a save with a scoreless inning during Monday's win over Pittsburgh.

Kennedy worked around a one-out walk to Tucapita Marcano and didn't have much issue finishing off the 3-0 win. The veteran righty has converted three straight save chances and he's allowed just one run in 7.2 innings since blowing his last opportunity July 24. He's now sporting a 3.13 ERA with a 35:15 K:BB through 41 appearances.