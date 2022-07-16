Kennedy (calf) is scheduled to begin a rehabilitation stint Saturday in the Arizona Complex League, Nice Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Kennedy landed on the injured list earlier this month when an MRI confirmed a blood clot in his right calf. He was subsequently given a blood-thinning medication, and a recent imaging procedure indicated the clot had resolved itself. Arizona's primary setup reliever, Kennedy is expected to return following the All-Star break.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Heads to injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Believed to be managing cramps•
-
Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Exits with trainer•
-
Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Melancon still closer•
-
Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Serves as closer•
-
Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Blows lead, takes loss•