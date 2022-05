Kennedy (3-2) allowed one hit and struck out one over a scoreless ninth inning to earn the win over the Cubs on Saturday.

Kennedy preserved a 4-4 tie, getting the game into the 10th inning, when Arizona plated three in the top half of the frame. Mark Melancon held on for the save, giving Kennedy the win. After a shaky start, Kennedy has held up well in a high-leverage role with a 0.87 ERA over the last 11 outings. That includes three saves while filling in at closer Melancon was unavailable.