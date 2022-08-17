Kennedy (4-6) was handed the loss and blown save during Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Giants, allowing two runs on two hits in two-thirds of an inning.

Kennedy was brought in to pitch the ninth inning of a 1-0 game and recorded two outs before surrendering a triple and Brandon Crawford walkoff home run to suffer his second loss this month. The 37-year-old had been operating as manager Torey Lovullo's preferred closer of late, though that has the potential to change after two losses in his last five appearances. Kennedy sports a 3.38 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with 36 strikeouts in 40 innings across 44 appearances.