Kennedy (4-7) allowed two runs on two hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss and a blown save versus the Padres on Tuesday.

Kennedy was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in this contest. He walked the first batter, then got two outs before allowing three straight baserunners. The last was a Jorge Alfaro two-run single to walk it off for the Padres, sending Kennedy to his second straight blown save. The 37-year-old right-hander has picked up some save chances with Mark Melancon out of the closer role, but Kennedy's now posted a 4.26 ERA over 12.2 innings since the start of August. This was his sixth blown save of the year to go with 10 saves, 11 holds, a 3.60 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP through 45 innings.