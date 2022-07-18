Kennedy (calf) will be activated off the injured list when the season resumes Friday at home against Washington, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Kennedy will rejoin the Diamondbacks after allowing three runs on five hits while striking out two over one inning Saturday in Arizona Complex League action. He's expected to resume a role as the primary setup man
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Slated for rehab appearance•
-
Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Heads to injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Believed to be managing cramps•
-
Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Exits with trainer•
-
Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Melancon still closer•
-
Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Serves as closer•