Kennedy (1-1) allowed one hit and an intentional walk while striking out one over a scoreless eighth inning to pick up the win over the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Kennedy replaced Joe Mantiply, who allowed a single to Freddie Freeman to open the frame, then ran into his own trouble. After an out and a double, he walked Max Muncy before inducing a double-play grounder. Kennedy has allowed five hits, a home run, four walks and three runs over his last four outings, but he's earned three holds and win.