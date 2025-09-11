Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Enters for injured teammate
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vargas entered Wednesday's game in seventh inning to play second base after Ketel Marte left with a foot injury. Vargas singled in his lone plate appearance.
Imaging on Marte's foot came back negative, and the Diamondbacks are hoping he'll be ready to go for the series in Minnesota that begins Friday. Vargas remains on hand if needed, as are Blaze Alexander and Tim Tawa.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Handles first base•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Clubs three-run homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Boosts lead with homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Delivers two runs in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Cleared to return from 10-day IL•