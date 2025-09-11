default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Vargas entered Wednesday's game in seventh inning to play second base after Ketel Marte left with a foot injury. Vargas singled in his lone plate appearance.

Imaging on Marte's foot came back negative, and the Diamondbacks are hoping he'll be ready to go for the series in Minnesota that begins Friday. Vargas remains on hand if needed, as are Blaze Alexander and Tim Tawa.

More News