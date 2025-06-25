Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Goes on IL with fractured foot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks placed Vargas on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot.
Vargas suffered the injury in Tuesday's game versus the White Sox when he was hit by a pitch. He's been fitted with a walking boot and will miss the next several weeks of action. Blaze Alexander was called up from Triple-A Reno to absorb Vargas' spot on the roster.
